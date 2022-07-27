TSPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2022; Apply Here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday issued a notification for general recruitment to 113 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in the Transport department.

Interested and qualified candidates can submit the application which will be made available on the Commission website www.tspsc.gov.in between August 5 and September 5. For more details, visit the Commission’s website.

