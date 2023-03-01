TS ICET 2023 Notification Released, Apply Here

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET-2023) notification was released on Tuesday. The test will be conducted for admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course.

The interested candidates can submit their application online from March 6 to May 6 without any late fee. The registration fee for the test for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates is Rs 500 and for the candidates belonging to other categories is Rs 750.

The exam will be conducted on May 26 and 27 with two sessions each day. The results of the exam will be announced on June 20.

For detailed notification, candidates can visit the official website https://tsicet.nic.in/.

