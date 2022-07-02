TS Govt Issues Orders to Fill 1,663 Vacancies

HYDERABAD: Telangana government on Saturday issued orders to fill 1,663 vacant posts in various departments. The state finance department issued orders in this regard. With the latest approvals, the state government has so far granted permission to fill up 46,998 vacant posts.

The details of vacant posts are as follows..

704 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) posts in Irrigation Department

227 Assistant Engineer (AE) posts in Irrigation Department

202 Technical Assistant Officers in Irrigation Department

88 vacant posts in Ground Water Department

38 Civil AE posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department

145 Civil AE posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department

13 Electrical AE posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department

60 Junior Technical officer posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department

27 Technical Assistant posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department

53 Divisional Accounts Officers in Finance Department

