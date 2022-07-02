TS Govt Issues Orders to Fill 1,663 Vacancies
Jul 02, 2022, 17:11 IST
HYDERABAD: Telangana government on Saturday issued orders to fill 1,663 vacant posts in various departments. The state finance department issued orders in this regard. With the latest approvals, the state government has so far granted permission to fill up 46,998 vacant posts.
The details of vacant posts are as follows..
- 704 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) posts in Irrigation Department
- 227 Assistant Engineer (AE) posts in Irrigation Department
- 202 Technical Assistant Officers in Irrigation Department
- 88 vacant posts in Ground Water Department
- 38 Civil AE posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department
- 145 Civil AE posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department
- 13 Electrical AE posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department
- 60 Junior Technical officer posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department
- 27 Technical Assistant posts in Road and Buildings (R&B) Department
- 53 Divisional Accounts Officers in Finance Department
Also Read: GHMC Promotes Eco-friendly Ganesh Idols for Ganesh Festival
Related news
More from section
Advertisement