TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2K Post Graduate Assistant Vacancies; Apply Now

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: On Thursday, September 9, 2021, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for the direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade I/Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other departments.

The online filing of applications for 2,207 vacant jobs will begin on September 16, 2021, and will continue until 5.00 PM on October 17, 2021.

The Computer Based Examinations will be held on November 13, November 14, and November 15.

For more details regarding the eligibility criteria and job notification, click here.