Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has announced recruitment to 840 junior lecturer posts in 111 Telangana Minorities Residential (TMR) Junior Colleges across the State for the academic year 2021-22.

TMREIS has also notified recruitment to 85 vocational junior lecturers in 12 TMR Vocational Junior Colleges.

Recruitment into these institutions will be done through outsourcing agencies.

Number junior lecturers posts:

English: 111

Urdu: 111

Telugu: 111

Maths: 80

Physics: 63

Chemistry: 63

Botany: 63

Zoology: 63

History: 31

Economics: 48

Civics: 48

Commerce: 48

Total: 840

Total requirement of vocational junior lecturers: 85

Guidelines for recruitment:

Temporary Posts: Appointments are purely on a temporary basis through an outsourcing agency, their services will be deemed to be terminated as and when the regular appointments are made through the regular recruitment process or on transfer of regular junior lecturers.

Qualifications: The applicant must be a postgraduate degree (MA/MSc/MCom) holder or equivalent in the relevant subject from an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission with not less than 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent.

- The post of junior lecturer also requires BEd or equivalent degree from an institution recognised by the NCTE with teaching methodology in the concerned subject.

Experience: Not less than three years of experience in handling Classes XI to XII or intermediate in any recognised secondary school/junior college is required for junior lecturer posts.

Candidates applying for vocational junior lecturer posts should have not less than three years of experience in handling vocational classes from classes XI to XII in any recognised vocational junior college.

Selection Procedure: The selection for the post of junior lecturer is based on a written test.

Exam date: The test will be conducted on August 16 from 10 am to 1 pm, while the written test for vocational junior lecturers is to be held on August 6.

Test Details: For both posts, candidates will be tested in general studies, pedagogy, and the subject concerned. The written test is for 100 marks.

Interviews Dates: After qualifying the test candidates will be called for interviews on August 12 and 13, and August 25 to 27. The interview will have 50 marks.

How To Apply: Candidates can submit their applications to the outsourcing agency selected by the district collector by August 2.

