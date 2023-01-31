Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exams for the Group-I Mains 2023 on Tuesday. The TSPSC Group-I Mains written exam will be held from June 5 to June 12. The exams will begin at 10 am and will get over at 1 pm with each paper having maximum marks of 150.



The Mains exams will consist of six compulsory papers and a General English paper which is a qualifying Test. The question paper will be made available in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

June 5: General English (Qualifying Test)

June 6: Paper-I - General Essay

June 7: Paper-II - History, Culture, Geography

June 8: Paper-III - Indian Society, Constitution and Governance

June 9: Paper-IV - Economy and Development

June 10: Paper-V - Science and Technology and Data Interpretation

June 12: Paper-VI - Telangana Movement, State Formation

To avoid disqualification, the qualified candidates must appear for all the papers in the Written examination. It may be noted here that the scores obtained in the General English are not counted for ranking.

Also Read: Brace Up for Traffic Curbs in Hyderabad for Formula E Race in Feb