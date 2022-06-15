Telangana Releases Notification for Doctor Posts in Govt Hospitals

The Telangana government on Wednesday released a notification to fill 1326 vacant posts in Health, Medical and Family Welfare department. The posts can be filled by the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

Of all 1326 vacants, 751 are Civil Assistant Surgeons in Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW), 357 are Tutor posts in hospitals under Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and 211 are Civil Assistant Surgeon posts in hospitals under Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP).

Depending on seniority, the monthly pay scale for CAS posts will vary from Rs. 58,850 to Rs.1,37,050 while for the posts for Tutors, it will be based on UGC scales of 2016 and will range from Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 1,82,400.

Appilication Start date: July 15, 2022

Application End date : August 14, 2022

For application and detailed notification, visit https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in website.

Application Fee : Rs 200

Examination Processing Fee : Rs 120

There is an exemption for payment of processing fee for SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH and Ex-servicemen unemployed applicants. There is no exemption for payment of fee for applicants belonging to other States.

