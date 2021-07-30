Telangana Police Recruitment: Check Eligibility For TSLPRB APP Jobs

TSLPRB Recruitment: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued a notification for 151 Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) vacancies in the Telangana State Prosecution Department. The application procedure will begin on August 11 and run through midnight on August 29. Interested and qualified individuals can apply online at the TSLPRB's official website.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As of July 1, 2021, a candidate wanting to apply for the above mentioned post must be under the age of 34.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Application fee

A fee of ₹1,500 for local candidates in Telangana State, and ₹750 for candidates in the SC and ST categories.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any subject, plus a bachelor's degree in law (LLB/BL) from an Indian university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act, or State Act, or any other institution recognised by the University Grants Commission, or any other equivalent qualification. Candidates who have completed a five-year law course after completing their intermediate are also eligible.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Experience

As of the date of the notice, July 4, 2021, candidates must have served as an advocate in the state's criminal courts for at least three years.

Candidates may get more information on the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRBofficial)'s website.