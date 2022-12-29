Telangana: Notification for 783 Group-II Posts Released, Check Details

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday released a notification for the Group II services. The commission is inviting candidates to apply for the Group II services as it seeks to fill up 783 vacant posts in different departments.

When to apply?

As per the notification, the candidates can apply for Group II services online from January 18, 2023.

Exam pattern?

The Group-II examination comprises four papers for a total of 600 marks with each paper consisting 150 marks. The test covers paper-I (General studies and General abilities), paper-II (History, Polity and Society), paper-III (Economy and Development) and paper-IV (Telangana Movement and State Formation). The written examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Vacant post details

Following is the breakdown of vacant posts under Group II services:

98 vacancies for Naib Tahsildars

14 Sub Registrars Grade-II

59 Assistant Commercial Tax Officers

11 Municipal Commissioners Grade-III

97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors

9 Assistant Labour Officers

165 Assistant Section Officers (ASO) in General Administration

25 ASOs in Finance department

7 ASOs in Law department (Secretariat)

15 ASOs in Legislature Secretariat

2 ASOs/Assistant Desk Officers in State Election Commission

63 Assistant Registrars in Co-operative Societies

38 Assistant Development Officers in Handlooms and Textiles department 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers

