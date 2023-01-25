Telangana High Court Examiner Posts Recruitment; Apply Here

Telangana High Court has released the notification for the recruitment of 17 Examiner Posts

Total No. of Posts: 17

Eligibility: Bachelor's Degree (Arts/Science/Law) or equivalent.

Age: Should be between 18 to 34 years as on 11.01.2023. Five years of relaxation for SC, ST, ST/BC candidates.

Salary: Rs.24,280 to Rs.72,850 per month.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on CBT Test (30 Marks), Interview (10 Marks), Rule of Reservation.

Exam Pattern: Computer Based Test (CBT) consists of 90 questions (General Knowledge, General English). A question will be allotted one mark. The duration of the exam is 120 minutes.

Online Application Start Date: 21.01.2023.

Last date for online applications: 11.02.2023.

Computer Based Exam Hall Ticket Download Start Date: 20.02.2023.

Date of Computer Based Exam: March 2023.

Website: tshc.gov.in