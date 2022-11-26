Telangana Group 4 Notification: Check How Many Vacant Posts in Which Dept

It is known that the Telangana finance department has given its nod for the filling of 9,168 Group-4 posts in the state government departments. Now, let's have a look at the details of these posts, how many vacancies are there in which departments.

The details of the Group-4 posts allowed by the Finance Department.

1) Junior Accountants: 429

Finance Department: 191 (Director of Insurance – 35, Director of Treasuries and Accounts – 156)

Municipal Department: 238 (CDMA-224, HMDA-14)

2) Junior Assistants: 6,859

► Agriculture Department: 44 (Director's Office-2, Cooperative Registrar-4, Agriculture Commissioner-4, Horticulture University-34, Animal Husbandry Department-2, Fisheries Department-2)

► BC Welfare Department: 307 (Director's Office–7, Jyotibapoole Gurukula Society–289, BC Cooperative Federation–11)

► Civil Supplies Department: 72 (Office of the Director – 25, Legal Metrology – 1, Civil Supplies Corporation – 46)

► Department of Energy: 2 (Office of Chief Electrical Inspector)

► Department of Forest and Environment: 23 (Office of PCCF)

► Finance Department: 46 (Director of Works, Accounts)

► General Administration Department: 5 (Office of the Commissioner of Civil Relations Department)

► Medical and Health Department: 338 (TVVP Office-119, AYUSH Commissioner-10, Drug Control-2, Medical Education-125, Public Health Department-81, IPM-1)

► Department of Higher Education: 742 (College Education Commissionerate-36, Intermediate Commissionerate-68, Technical Education Commissionerate-46, Open University-26, JNUFA-2, JNTU-75, Kakatiya University-10, Mahatma Gandhi-4, Osmania-375, Palamuru –8, Telugu University–47, RGUKT–31, Satavahana–8, Telangana University–6)

► Home Department: 133 (DGP-88, Jails Department-18, Fire Department-17, Director of Prosecutions-8, Psychic Welfare-2)

► Industries Department: 7 (Commissionership-4, Mines, Geology-3)

► Irrigation Department: 51 (Groundwater Department–1, ENC–Management–50)

► Labor Department: 128 (Employment, Training Department-33, Labor Commissioner-29, Director of Boilers-1, Factories-5, Insurance Medical Services-60)

► Department of Minority Welfare: 191 (Director of Minority Welfare-06, Minority Gurukuls-185)

► Department of Municipal Administration: 601 (CDMA-172, Town Planning-03, Public Health ENC-2, GHMC-202, HMDA-50, HMWS-167, Kuda-05)

► Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Department: 1,245 (Under Commissioner – 1,224, ENC (General and PR) – 11, ENC Mission Bhagiratha – 10)

► Department of Planning: 02 (Director of Statistics Department – ​​02)

► Revenue Department: 2,077 (Stamps, Registrations – 40, Land Administration – 1,294, Commercial Taxes – 655, Debt – 09, Excise – 72, Survey Settlement – ​​7)

► SC Development Department: 474 (Commissioner SC Development Department-13, SC Cooperative Corporation-115, SC Gurukuls-346)

► Department of Secondary Education: 97 (DSE-20, Adult Education-2, Libraries-9, Model Schools-14, TSEWIDC-9, TSREIS-39, District Libraries Institution-4)

► Road and Transport Department: 20 (Transport Commissioner – 11, ENC R&B – 09)

► Tribal Welfare Department: 221 (CE Tribal Welfare-04, Commissioner Tribal Welfare-11, GCC-65, TRICAR-08, ST Gurukuls-132, TCR&TI-1)

► Women Child Welfare Department: 18 (Juvenile Welfare-09, Handicapped, Elderly Welfare-03, Women Child Welfare-06)

► Department of Youth and Culture: 13 (Language Culture-02, NCC-11)

3) Junior Auditor: 18 (Director State Audit)

4) Ward Officer: 1,862 (Municipal Department)