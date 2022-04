Telangana Govt Job Notification For Vacancies In Fire, Excise, Prohibition Forest Depts

The Telangana Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a job notification for 3,334 job vacancies in the fire service, excise, prohibition and forestry departments in the State.

The jobs announced by the notification are in addition to the 80,039 jobs announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the legislative assembly in March. After the announcement, 30,453 jobs have already been sanctioned. The Principal Secretary (Finance) Department K. Ramakrishna Rao issued separate GOs to this effect.

1,668 in Forest Department:

Forest Beat Officers – 1,393, Forest Section Officers – 92, Technical Assistants – 32, Junior Attendants – 9, Assistant Conservator of Forest – 18, Forest Range Officers – 14, Junior – Junior –3) (Head Office) –2, Assistant Professor (FCRI) –21, Associate Professor (FCRI) –4, PET (FCRI) –2, Professor– 2, Assistant Caretaker, Caretaker, Assistant Manager, Lieutenant, Assistant Equipment Manager One Post.

861 in the fire department:

Station Officers – 26, Firemen – 610, Driver – Operator – 225.

Breweries Corporation 40: Accounts Officer-5, Assistants-Accounts Officer-Grade-2, Assistant Manager-9, Assistant Stores Officer-Grade-2, Data Processing Assistant-8, Data Processing Officer-3.

Prohibition and Excise Department 751:

Prohibition Excise Constables– 614, Junior Assistants (Local) –8, Junior Assistants (State) –114, Assistant Chemical Examiner – 15

Department of Natural Disaster Prevention 14: Junior Assistants (Head Office) –14

