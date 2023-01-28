The Telangana Finance department has issued approval for filling up posts in Telangana Gurukul schools on Friday, apart from several other government jobs in the State across various departments.

The state government has already approved the filling up of 9,096 posts, the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) has completed the arrangements for filling these posts. Recently, the finance department has approved the recruitment of another 2,225 posts.

Special Chief Secretary of Finance Department K. Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Friday.

Five separate orders were issued for 2,132 posts related to BC Gurukula schools and another GO was issued for 93 posts under the scope of the General Gurukula category.

The Finance Department has issued another notification for filling up 166 posts under the Information and Public Relations Department.

The TREIRB has been entrusted with the responsibility of filling teaching posts in Gurukuls, TSPSC for junior assistant posts, and TMHSRB for staff nurse posts.

