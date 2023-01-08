The Director of Medical Education, Government of Telangana on Friday announced vacancies for the posts of Professors and Associate Professors on a contract basis for one year in various Govt. Medical Colleges/Government General Hospitals across the State.

The walk-in interview will be held on 12th January from 10 AM – 2 PM and the declaration of the final selection list will be on the same day (12-01-2023) The last date of joining would be 23rd of January.

Selection of candidates will be Nationwide where the first preference is given to the local candidates if local candidates are not available candidates from other states will be considered.

Eligibility: The age of the applicant should be below 69 years on the day of Notification.

The candidates should not have appeared for any NMC assessment on and after 31st July 2022 since the assessment is for the academic year 2022-23. (A self-declaration should be submitted at the time of application)

The selected candidate will have to submit the relieving order from their previous institute, failing which their selection will stand cancelled.

The candidates who have joined and working in any other Government Medical Colleges of Telangana on a Contract basis in the same cadre are not eligible to apply

During the period of contract, the faculty will be paid a consolidated monthly remuneration depending upon the post as per GO. Rt.No.452 Health, Medical and Family Welfare (B1), Government of Telangana, dated 03/08/2018.

While the salary of a Professor is RS 1,90,000/- an Associate Professor will get 1,50,000/- per month

The details of posts in the cadre of Professor and Associate Professor in various Govt. Medical Colleges/ General Hospitals, are as follows:

The Application form along with guidelines for the Job Notification is available at DME website dme. telangana. gov. in.

For complete details on the Walk In Interview For The Posts of Professor and Associate Professor click HERE for the PDF

