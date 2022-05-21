Telangana CM KCR Ups Police Department Recruitment Age By Two Years

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to increase the upper age limit for two more years in the recruitment of posts in the State Police department.

The Chief Minister has responded positively to the request of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to enhance the age limit following the implementation of the 95 per cent job quota for locals first time and the impact of the Corona pandemic over the past two years. The CM instructed the Chief Secretary and the State DGP to initiate measures in this direction immediately.

Also Read: Telangana HC Rejects Appeal Against TSPSC Order