Telangana Anganwadi Jobs: TS SSC Pass Students Can Apply in Kothagudem

Telangana Anganwadi Jobs: Telangana officials have issued a series of notifications to fill vacancies in Anganwadis. In order to fill vacancies in the Bhadradri Kottagudem district, the authorities released a statement recently.

A total of 24 vacancies will be filled, as per notification. These appointments will be made to fill vacancies in the Anganwadi programmes of the Aswaraopeta and Dammapeta Mandals. These appointments will also be used to fill in vacancies among Anganwadi teachers and nurses.

The application procedure for these positions began on the 16th of this month (July). The deadline to apply is the 31st of this month (July). Candidates who are eligible and interested must apply by tonight.

A total of 24 positions are being filled as a result of this announcement. There is just 01 Anganwadi teacher posts under the Aswaraopeta project, 03 respective posts, 02 junior Anganwadi teacher posts, 03 Anganwadi teacher posts in the Dammapeta project, 13 respective posts and 02 junior Anganwadi teacher posts.

Eligibility, Other Details:

Tenth class pass and married candidates can also apply for these positions. Only residents of the district are eligible to apply for these positions. Applicants must be under the age of 35. Candidates will be chosen from those shortlisted and then interviewed.

Candidates can get further information at the official website. Candidates should apply online at the link.