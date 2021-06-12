Teacher Eligibility Test: TET 2021 Pattern, Syllabus Finalised

Amaravati: Adimulapu Suresh, Minister of State for Education has released the syllabus and procedures for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2021, which would be administered to applicants for government teacher recruitment in the state, on Friday. The department of education has issued directives to that effect. The syllabus is available on 'HTTPS: /APTET.APCFSSIN,' according to Minister Suresh. On March 17, the administration released guidelines on TET management in the state through GO23, according to reports.

TET 2021 Exam Pattern

TET consists of two papers (Paper-1 and Paper-2) with Paper 1 – A, Paper 1 – B, Paper 2 – A, and Paper 2 – B.

Teacher positions in ordinary schools for grades 1–5 should be qualified for Paper 1-A.

For students with disabilities and other different capabilities to teach grades 1–5 in special schools, they must pass Paper 1-B.

Paper 2-A certification is necessary to teach grades 6–8 in ordinary schools. In special schools, eligibility for Paper 2-B is also required for the same courses.

The examination pattern of the respective papers is as follows.

The AP TET Paper 1 Test Pattern 2021 may be used to evaluate the examination's marking technique, topic weightage, and subject relevance. From the AP Teacher Paper-II Pattern, AP TET Syllabus 2021, candidates may learn about the topics, total marks, types of questions, and a number of questions.

Paper I Test Pattern

Topic Name Total Questions Total Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 Questions 150 Marks

Paper-II Pattern

Subject Name Total Questions Total Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics Science Teacher/ Social Studies Teacher 60 60 Total 150 Questions 150 Marks

The written exam contains objective-type questions. Each paper has 150 questions and 150 marks. The duration of the written exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes for each paper.