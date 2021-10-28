TCS Recruitment Drive: Check Eligibility, Date of Job Interview

New Delhi: Engineering graduates are encouraged to apply for phase 2 of Tata Consultancy Services' off-campus initiative. The first phase was completed sooner.

B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc degree holders whose graduation year is 2020 or 2021 are eligible for the campaign, according to the company's website.

Candidates must get a minimum of 60% in their Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation, and Post-Graduation examinations.

Candidates must meet age restrictions in addition to educational requirements. Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 28.

Candidates with up to two years of prior work experience are eligible to apply for the TCS off-campus drive.

TCS off-campus drive selection phases

Written examinations and interviews will be used to choose the candidates. The written test and interview schedules will be released later.

There will be two parts to the written exam. Part A will assess applicants' cognitive abilities, while Part B will assess their programming abilities. The A and B portions take 120 and 180 minutes to complete, respectively.

The applicants will be notified of the written exam results through TCS iON.

How to apply