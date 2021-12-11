TCS BPS Hiring Freshers, Graduates Can Apply Here
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has welcomed applications from Arts, Commerce, and Science graduates graduating in 2022 for BPS recruitment.
Full-time graduates from B.Com, BA, BAF, BBI, BBA, BBM, BMS, BSc – IT/CS/General, BCA, BCS, B.Pharm, M.Pharm, and 2022 year-passing students can apply for the job, according to the company's statement.
Candidates should not have a backlog at the time of taking the test. The academic gap should not be more than two years.
Test format:
- The test, which is set to take place on January 26, 2022, will be divided into three sections: numerical ability, verbal ability, and thinking ability.
- The examination would last 60 minutes.
- It will be conducted by TCS iON (NQT).
Roles and responsibilities:
- The shortlisted applicants will be working with TCS' worldwide clients in various industries such as banking and insurance, travel, tourism and hospitality, pre-sales, life sciences and healthcare, media and information sciences, telecom, and so on.
- They must be willing to work reasonable night shifts based on project requirements. Those who work at night will, however, be picked up and dropped off at their homes.
- During the interview, candidates will be asked about their preferred location for employment. Although candidates' preferred locations will be considered, TCS will make the final selection.
How to Apply
- Interested and qualified applicants should apply online at the TCS website. They must first register on the website under the "BPS" category before applying online.
- It should be noted that TCS does not collect any fees during the recruitment process.
- The deadline for registering applications for TCS BPS fresher hiring is January 7. Candidates may learn more about the position by visiting the company's website www.tcs.com.