TCS BPS Hiring Freshers, Graduates Can Apply Here

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has welcomed applications from Arts, Commerce, and Science graduates graduating in 2022 for BPS recruitment.

Full-time graduates from B.Com, BA, BAF, BBI, BBA, BBM, BMS, BSc – IT/CS/General, BCA, BCS, B.Pharm, M.Pharm, and 2022 year-passing students can apply for the job, according to the company's statement.

Candidates should not have a backlog at the time of taking the test. The academic gap should not be more than two years.

Test format:

The test, which is set to take place on January 26, 2022, will be divided into three sections: numerical ability, verbal ability, and thinking ability.

The examination would last 60 minutes.

It will be conducted by TCS iON (NQT).

Roles and responsibilities:

The shortlisted applicants will be working with TCS' worldwide clients in various industries such as banking and insurance, travel, tourism and hospitality, pre-sales, life sciences and healthcare, media and information sciences, telecom, and so on.

They must be willing to work reasonable night shifts based on project requirements. Those who work at night will, however, be picked up and dropped off at their homes.

During the interview, candidates will be asked about their preferred location for employment. Although candidates' preferred locations will be considered, TCS will make the final selection.

Also Read: HPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice Vacancies; Stipend of Rs 25,000/Month

How to Apply