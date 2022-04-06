Swiggy Delivery Boys Salaries Hiked; Best Performers Promoted to Managers

The food delivery executives are going through a difficult time. Swiggy announced the generous incentive as a token of appreciation for their efforts. According to the company's website, delivery executives are now being considered for managerial positions based on their qualifications. According to several reports, the delivery executives may have taken part in company interviews to get these jobs.

Under a trial project, Swiggy promotes delivery executives to serve as managers for the company. According to recent reports, Swiggy will promote individuals who have worked as delivery executives for five to six years into management positions depending on their skills. For this, the talent must be demonstrated in the company's interview.

Hike in Salaries

Swiggy's decision came at a time when gig workers were in great demand. A delivery person's typical monthly compensation is between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000. On festival days, you might earn up to Rs. 25,000. However, delivery executives who are now taking on responsibilities as managers as a result of Swiggy's move may be paid between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per year, or perhaps more depending on demand. Market analysts believe that area manager level personnel might earn roughly Rs 11 lakh per year based on their expertise.

From Delivery Person to Manager

On the occasion, Bangalore Area Manager Sarath, who has taken over as Manager from Delivery Boy at Swiggy, stated, "I have completed my degree. I can get a computer or Microsoft Excel. I joined Swiggy Delivery Boy in 2017 as I could not find a suitable job. I recently applied for a job knowing that Swiggy would hire delivery executives as managers. The job came. I just got a promotion from delivery boy to manager," Sarath, the manager, expressed his delight.