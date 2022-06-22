Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 for 210 Assistant Posts

Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released the Supreme Court of India Recruitment Notification 2022 for the recruitment of Junior Court Assistant (Group B Non-Gazetted) posts for 210 Vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online for the Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 till 10th July 2022 from the official website.

The approximate Gross Salary as per existing rate of allowances including HRA comes to Rs. 63068/- per month (pre-revised pay scale PB-2

with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/-).

Essential Qualifications :

Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University

Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on Computer

Knowledge of Computer operation

Registration of application and payment of fee

Eligible candidates are required to apply online through www.sci.gov.in. Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable Application/Test fee of Rs. 500/- for General/OBC candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH/Freedom Fighter candidates plus bank charges through online mode only.

