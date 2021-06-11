SSC CHSL 2018 Results Declared: Where to Check, Final Cut Off Details Here

The result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination was issued on Thursday by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website. Candidates who took the typing exam can go to the link to learn more about the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).

The Commission announced the results of the typing test and DEST in a bulletin posted on the SSC website.

"Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2018 – Declaration of the result of the Typing Test/DEST for short-listing of the candidates to appear for Document Verification," it said.

The result for Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 was announced by the Staff Selection Commission on February 25, 2020. On August 27, 2020, an extra result was released, in which individuals were shortlisted for the Typing Test/DEST.

As a result, qualifying individuals have been invited to present for document verification. Soon, information on the document verification schedule will be published on the websites of the Commission's Regional Offices. Shortlisted candidates have also been advised to check the Regional Offices of the Commission's website for updates on a regular basis.

The lists, however, are tentative and subject to the suggested individuals meeting the qualifying requirements for the particular positions. Furthermore, candidates' identities will be verified by pictures, signatures, and handwriting on application forms and admission certificates.

Candidates can check the SSC CHSL results on the link provided below:

List of candidates qualified for document verification for the posts of deo in departments other than C&AG

List of candidates qualified for document verification for the post of deo in C&AG

List of Candidates Qualified for Document Verification for the posts of LDC/JSA, PA/SA