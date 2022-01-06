South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Deets
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Clerk and Other Posts Available on the official website. Registration opens on January 5th.
Those applicants who are interested and eligible may visit the official website, for further information on eligibility and remuneration.
On or before January 11, 2022, applicants can apply for the aforementioned positions.
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who want to work in the banking industry, this is a fantastic chance for you. South Indian Bank Ltd (SIB) is accepting applications for the positions of Probationary Officer (PO) in the Scale I Cadre and Probationary Clerk.
The aforementioned positions are open to both freshers and experienced professionals. Those who are interested and eligible may visit the official website for further information on eligibility and remuneration. The online application will open on January 5, 2022, and will close on January 5, 2023. On or before January 11, 2022, applicants can apply for the aforementioned positions. Please scroll down for additional information about the South Indian Bank Recruitment procedure.
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Probationary Officers in Scale I Cadre
Probationary Clerk
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
The online application form begins on: January 5, 2022.
The last date to submit the SIB Online Application: January 11, 2022.
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
PO Fresher: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Engineering Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. OR X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC, Graduation and any post-graduation with a minimum of 60% marks under the regular course.
PO Experienced: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and Minimum 2 years in Scale I/ Officer Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.
Clerk Fresher: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC and Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks under the regular course. A bachelor's degree in the arts, sciences, commerce, or engineering is required.
Clerk Experienced: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and minimum 2 years in Clerical Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.
Age Limit
PO Fresher and Clerk Fresher: 26 Years
PO Experienced and Clerk Experienced: 28 years
Selection Process and Application Fee
Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the online test. The examination will take place in February 2022. Students that meet the criteria will be contacted for an interview. Those in the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 800, while those in the SC and ST categories must pay a fee of Rs 200.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should apply for the aforesaid positions by visiting the official website, by January 11, 2022.