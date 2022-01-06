South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Deets

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who want to work in the banking industry, this is a fantastic chance for you. South Indian Bank Ltd (SIB) is accepting applications for the positions of Probationary Officer (PO) in the Scale I Cadre and Probationary Clerk.

The aforementioned positions are open to both freshers and experienced professionals. Those who are interested and eligible may visit the official website for further information on eligibility and remuneration. The online application will open on January 5, 2022, and will close on January 5, 2023. On or before January 11, 2022, applicants can apply for the aforementioned positions. Please scroll down for additional information about the South Indian Bank Recruitment procedure.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Probationary Officers in Scale I Cadre

Probationary Clerk

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application form begins on: January 5, 2022.

The last date to submit the SIB Online Application: January 11, 2022.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

PO Fresher: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Engineering Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. OR X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC, Graduation and any post-graduation with a minimum of 60% marks under the regular course.

PO Experienced: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and Minimum 2 years in Scale I/ Officer Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Clerk Fresher: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC and Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks under the regular course. A bachelor's degree in the arts, sciences, commerce, or engineering is required.

Clerk Experienced: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and minimum 2 years in Clerical Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Age Limit

PO Fresher and Clerk Fresher: 26 Years

PO Experienced and Clerk Experienced: 28 years

Also Read: IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Results Released, Check Direct Link

Selection Process and Application Fee

Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the online test. The examination will take place in February 2022. Students that meet the criteria will be contacted for an interview. Those in the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 800, while those in the SC and ST categories must pay a fee of Rs 200.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should apply for the aforesaid positions by visiting the official website, by January 11, 2022.