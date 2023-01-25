South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023;Apply Here

Railway Recruitment Cell of South Eastern Railway invites applications for admission to Act Apprentice Training in SER Workshop/Other Centres, Kolkata.

Total Number of Vacancies: 1785

Trades: Fitter, Welder, Electrician, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Machinist, Painter, Turner, Refrigerator and AC Mechanic.

Eligibility: Matriculation with minimum 50% marks, ITI pass in relevant trade.

Age: Should be between 15 to 24 years as on 01.01.2023.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on ITI and Matriculation marks.

Last date for applications: 02.02.2023.

Website: https://www.rrcser.co.in/