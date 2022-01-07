SEBI Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts, Check Deets

New Delhi: The capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), issued a public notice on Wednesday inviting applications for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions in various streams as part of its plan to beef up its headcount to execute its role faster and more effectively.

Starting today, interested and qualified applicants can apply online through Sebi's official website. The application deadline is January 24, 2022.

According to the notification, the online tests for these posts will be held between February and April.

According to the notification, applications are being sought for 80 positions in General Stream, 16 positions in the Legal Stream, 14 positions in the Information Technology (IT) Stream, 7 positions in the Research Stream, and 3 positions in the Office Language Stream.

The notification stated that unreserved/OBC/EWS applicants must pay a non-refundable amount of ₹1,000, while SC/ST and PwBD candidates must deposit a non-refundable amount of ₹100 as intimation charges.

The notification further said that payment of the application fee and intimation costs must be made online or the application will be considered cancelled.

Each stream will require a separate online application as well as payment of the required fee for each application. The application fee is non-refundable once it has been paid.

Candidates must have a Master's degree in any area or a Bachelor's degree in law or engineering to apply to General Stream.

Candidates are only allowed to apply for a maximum of two streams that they are eligible for based on their educational qualifications. Only the most recent applications will be deemed genuine, and the other applications will be rejected if a candidate applies more than once in a single stream and/or for more than two streams.

Also Read: South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Deets

The selected applicants will be placed on a two-year probationary term, after which they will be confirmed in their positions based on their performance during that time.

This comes after the agency issued a call for applications in March 2020 for the employment of 147 senior-level personnel, for which almost 1.4 lakh individuals applied.