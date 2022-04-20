SBI SCO Jobs Notification 2022: Check Eligibility, Last Date to Apply For These Posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has issued a recruitment notice seeking Indian citizens to apply online for Specialist Cadre Officer positions. The registration period for this event began on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Applicants have till May 4th to apply.

Candidates can only apply for one position. Interested candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in, the bank's official website. Please see the table below for more information about SBI SCO Recruitment 2022. The bank will fill 11 empty positions in total.

Vacancy Details

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): 1 post

Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre: 04 posts

Senior Special Executive: Customer Experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound): 02 posts

Senior Special Executive/Command Centre Manager: 03 posts.

Senior Special Executive-Dialer Operations (Outbound): 01 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): A bachelor's degree in engineering, information technology, or computer science from a recognised university is required. Graduates in computer science or IT, as well as post-graduates in IT-related fields, will be given preference.

Senior Special Executive-Dialer Operations (Outbound): A bachelor's degree in engineering, information technology, or computer science from a recognised university is required. Graduates in computer science or IT, as well as post-graduates in IT-related fields, will be given preference.

Selection Procedure

Shortlisting, interviews, and CTC negotiation will be used to choose candidates. Candidates interested in applying for the above-mentioned positions should see the official notification for details on education requirements and age restrictions.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Download Official Notification Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online!

Visit the State Bank of India's official website at sbi.co.in.

Choose "Careers" from the drop-down menu on the homepage.

Select "Current Openings" from the drop-down menu.

Select the Apply Online option under Regular Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers.

Use your name, date of birth, and other information to create an account.

Fill out the application form completely. Documents must be uploaded.

Application costs must be paid.

The application form can be downloaded and printed for future use.

Click on the link given below to apply.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Click Here to Apply Online