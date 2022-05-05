RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card: Download Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card: On Thursday, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit cards for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam. The RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate Posts will be held on May 9 and 10 by the Railway Recruitment Board. A uniform 2nd stage CBT will be used for all jobs at the same level as the 7th CPC.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 admission cards are expected to be distributed today (May 5), according to many media sources, and applicants may get them from the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board had previously stated that the "2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) for applicants who are selected for Pay Levels 4 and 6 in CBT-1, is provisionally planned to be held on May 9th and 10th, 2022, subject to existing conditions."

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card: Download Instructions

Check out the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

On the homepage, click the link to the admission card.

Now enter your date of birth and registration number to log in.

On the screen, you will view your RRB NTPC admit card for 2022.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card may be downloaded and printed for future use.

More information may be found in the official notification, which can be accessed via the direct link provided above. For the most up-to-date information on the recruitment process, candidates should only visit the RRBs' official websites.