RITES Recruitment 2021: Engineer/Technical Auditor positions are available

RITES recruitment 2021: RITES Limited is accepting candidates for different Engineer/Technical Auditor positions on a contract basis. The application process is now open. The deadline to send in online application forms is August 3. Interested applicants may review the announcement on RITES Limited's official website and apply.

The appointment will be solely on a contract basis for the first three years, with the option to extend until the assignment is completed, subject to mutual agreement and good performance.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies for the Engineer/Technical Auditor (Chemical/Textile/Food/Chemistry/Microbiology).

RITES recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details: Out of the 8 openings, 5 are for unreserved candidates, 2 are for OBC (NCL), and 1 is for an SC applicant.

RITES recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

As of July 1, the maximum age for the above-mentioned position is 40 years.

RITES Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualifications and Experience:

Full-time B. Tech/B.E. in Chemical Engineering/Textile Technology or M.Sc in Food/Chemistry/Microbiology is required.

Candidates should have a minimum of two years of relevant post-qualification experience in the inspection/industry.

RITES recruitment 2021 Application fee:

Candidates in the General/OBC category must pay a fee of ₹600 plus any relevant taxes.

Candidates from the EWS, SC/ST, and PWD categories must pay a ₹300 application fee plus taxes.

RITES recruitment 2021: Know how to apply