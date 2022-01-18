Programme Manager Job at Microsoft Hyderabad, Apply Now

Hyderabad: A full-time programme manager is needed at the Microsoft India Development Center in Hyderabad. Outside of the company's headquarters in Redmond, the MIDC is the company's largest research and development centre. MSIDC engineers assist in the development of crucial technologies.

The organisation is looking for a programme manager to design, implement, and test next-generation software solutions for market success. Defining and implementing a product strategy and roadmap, building the product, and connecting with customers are among the roles and duties.

Anyone with two to four years of relevant job experience as a programme manager in a technology or product organisation and an MBA (or equivalent) from a tier-1 management institute in India is eligible to apply. Candidates with a BTech, MTech, or MS in computer science or a related quantitative subject, as well as excellent communication skills, are also eligible.

Interested candidates can apply for the above post by clicking on this link.