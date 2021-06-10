Post Office Jobs: India Post to Declare Results of Gramin Dak Sevak For AP and Telangana

India Post GDS Results 2021: Notification for applicants who applied for Rural Dak Sevak-GDS vacancies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Post Offices. India Post has issued clarity on the results.

1. Applications for 1150 Grameen Dak Sevak-GDS jobs in Telangana and 2296 in Andhra Pradesh have been received by India Post, which is replacing Grameen Dak Sevak-GDS postings across the nation. The application period was till February 26.

2. A huge number of individuals applied for these positions since they required only a 10th-grade certificate. But they will be chosen solely on the basis of merit. Thousands of people have applied for 3,446 Gramin dak Sevak positions in the Telugu states.

3. Candidates, on the other hand, are anxious that the findings will not be made public for another three months. India Post has notified via Twitter as a result of this. Candidates who are expecting results have now received some clarity from India Post.

4. The reason for the delay in the announcement of Telangana state results was recently disclosed on Twitter by India Post. The execution of the Central Administrative Tribunal's directives in Hyderabad is currently underway, India Post explained on Twitter.

5. Candidates in Andhra Pradesh too had contacted the Postal Department through Twitter to inquire about the results of the rural dak Sevak post. For results, candidates in Andhra Pradesh can call 0866-2429821 / 822/824 or email rectt.ap@indiapost.gov.in. On Twitter, India Post clarified the situation.

6. According to Twitter Post, the work on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Rural Dak Sevak results is nearing completion, and India Post will disclose them as soon as feasible.

7. On the other hand, the results of the Rural Dak Sevak Posts in Jharkhand were recently issued by the India Post. In December last year, India Post received applications for the replacement of 1118 rural dak Sevak positions in Jharkhand. Five months later, the results were made public. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, these findings were made public.

8. As per schedule, the results of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Rural Dak Sevak are scheduled to be released in April or May. However, the results will very certainly be delayed further.

9. Candidates should check India Post's official website for results. Candidates should be wary of anybody contacting them about post office jobs. Only official sources should be relied upon.