Placement Drive For MANUU Distance Mode Students

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Training and Placement Cell is conducting a Placement Drive for its students of the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) on March 29 and 30, 2022 as per the directives of UGC. The drive will be held from 9 AM to 5 PM at the CSE Academy building, MANUU campus, in both offline and online modes.

According to Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Incharge Cell, the final year and passed out students of distance courses can register their names and details at the link till March 27.

For further details, mobile no. 9848171044 can be contacted.