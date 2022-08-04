Oracle Employees in India Likely to Lose Their Jobs, Deets Inside

According to a latest report, Oracle has reportedly laid off employees across the globe, including India. Oracle is said to be on a cost cutting drive and want to slash their expenses by up to $1 billion. This means a few thousands could lose their jobs.

Oracle employs around 40,000 people in India, which is their largest delivery centre outside of the United States. An email submitted to Oracle India requesting a statement on the layoffs by a publication received no response.

As per reports, the proposed layoffs may disproportionately affect employees in departments such as marketing for software applications that automate customer care and e-commerce activities in the United States and Europe.

Many job boards, internet layoff trackers, and social media were buzzing with news about the layoffs. Vamshi Krishna, chief software development engineer at Oracle's Hyderabad centre, said on LinkedIn on Tuesday that he was "sadly impacted by the organisational restructure and mass layoffs at Oracle Marketing Cloud." He stated that he has been able to "learn and grow within my role and cultivate fantastic relationships amongst my coworkers, managers, and customers" over the previous six years.