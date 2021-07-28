NRL Recruitment 2021: Apply For Trainee Engineer Positions

Recruitment at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in 2021: Engineer Trainee, Assistant Officer, and other positions are available.

Engineer Trainee, Assistant Officer, and Assistant Accounts Officer positions have been advertised by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). Interested and qualified individuals can apply online at the link, Numaligarh Refinery Limited's official website.

The application process is now underway, with the online application deadline being August 13.

Vacancy information at Numaligarh Refinery Limited:

This recruitment campaign is being held to fill 66 positions, 6 of which are for Graduate Engineer Trainee - Civil, 20 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Mechanical,11 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Instrumentation, 8 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Electrical,10 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Chemical, 5 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Computer Science, 1 Graduate Engineer Trainee - Metallurgy, 3 vacancies for the post of Assistant Officer Commercial (Trainee) and 2 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Age Limit:

The age restriction for Graduate Engineer Trainee is 30 years.

The maximum age restriction for the positions of Assistant Accounts Officer and Assistant Officer Commercial (Trainee) is 32 years.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Application fee:

Applicants from the General, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 500.

The application costs are waived for candidates from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited recruitment 2021: How to apply