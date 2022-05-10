AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr.G.Hymavathi on Monday issued a notification for 31 posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons (Open Category) to work in the primary health care centers under the State Medical and Health Department.

These posts are on a permanent basis, she said and those who have MBBS qualifications and are registered with the Medical Council and are below 42 years of age as of July 1 of 2021 are eligible.

The maximum age limit is 42 years as of July 1, 2021. However, age relaxation of five years is given for SC, ST, and BCs, 10 years for physically challenged persons, and a three-year relaxation for ex-services men.

Dr. Hymavathi said that applications should be submitted online from Tuesday through the hmfw. ap. gov. in website which will be available from May 10 to 19, 2022 till 5.00. pm.

The last date to apply is 5.30 pm on the 19th of May.

Also Read: Jobs at ONGC: Recruitment Rules, Eligibility, and Where to Apply