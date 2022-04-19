No Interview for TSPSC Group 1 and 2 Jobs? Check Deets

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to consider only the marks obtained in the written test and do away with the interview system in recruitment for group 1 and group 2 posts by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). This is a major decision that is bound to eliminate subjective evaluation of a candidate's capabilities in recruitment for group 1 and group 2 posts by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). This decision was reached at a meeting of the State Cabinet held here on Tuesday.

Previously, candidates who passed the written examinations needed to attend an interview with a board, which would award marks to the candidates based on their overall performance in the written test and interview. The subjective nature of the marks given in interviews was seen to sway the scales in favour or against the prospective candidate.

According to a press release published by the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday, the Cabinet considered this matter and decided to eliminate interviews for group 1 and group 2 positions, as well as for the recruitment of any gazetted officer positions.

According to the press release, the Cabinet has also decided to raise the upper age limit for people applying for jobs in the police department by three years, which might assist thousands of job seekers.