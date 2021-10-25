NHM Andhra Pradesh to Recruit Mid Level Health Providers

NHM Andhra Pradesh Recruitment: Andhra Pradesh's National Health Mission (NHM) has announced the hiring of 3,393 Mid-Level Health Providers. 633 postings are available in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts; 1003 in East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna districts; 786 in Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts; and the remainder in Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur, and Kurnool districts.

The appointment is purely on a contract basis for one year and will be renewed based on the performance and availability of funds," the recruiting organisation has said.

Candidates must have a B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognised university and be registered with the AP Nursing Council, as well as have completed the Certificate Program for Community Health (CPCH) as an integrated Certificate Program in the B.Sc. (N) and not be older than 35 years as of the date of the notification, which is October 21.

Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the BSc Nursing programme.

The deadline to submit application forms is November 6th. On November 10, the provisional merit list will be issued. On November 15, the final merit list will be announced.