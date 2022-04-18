NHAI Recruitment 2022 For Managerial Posts, Check Deets

NHAI Recruitment 2022: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a recruitment announcement for the year 2022. Applicants will be hired for a variety of managerial positions. On the NHAI's official website, interested and eligible applicants can apply for these positions online. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 80 empty positions. The deadline to apply for the positions listed above is May 2, 2022.

Important Dates to Remember:

Opening Date for Online Registration of Application for Deputation/ Promotion: April 1, 2022

Last Date for submission of Online application for Deputation: May 02, 2022

Last Date for submission of Online application for Promotion: May 18, 2022

Last Date for Receipt of Printout of Online application along with requisite documents from Parent Department(Deputation): May 23, 2022

Vacancy for NHAI Recruitment 2022

General Manager (Technical): 23 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Technical): 26 Posts

Manager (Technical): 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For NHAI Recruitment 2022

General Manager (Technical): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Manager (Technical): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or institute.

Candidates interested in applying for the positions can review the educational requirements and age restrictions in the official announcement posted on the website.

Check the details of the NHAI Recruitment 2022 here.

How to Apply for NHAI Recruitment 2022?

The applicant can access the online application link on the NHAI website. According to the official notification, on or before May 23, 2022, NHAI should receive a duly filled-in print-out of the ONLINE application, forwarded by the applicant's parent department, along with the prescribed "Verification Certificate" and a photocopy of APARs/ACRs for the previous five (05) years, at the following address.

To apply for the NHAI Recruitment 2022, please click here.