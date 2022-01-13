NCERT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 posts, Check Deets

NCERT Recruitment 2022: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is accepting applications for 54 positions as Senior Consultant, Consultant, and Other. The deadline for applications is January 15, 2022. Interested candidates should visit the official website, to apply.

Details of NCERT Various Vacancies in 2022

Post: Senior Consultant (Academic)

Number of Vacancies: 06

Pay Scale: 60,000/- (Monthly)

Post: Consultant (Academic)

No. of Vacancy: 29

Pay Scale: 45,000/- (Monthly)

Post: Project Assistant/Survey Assistant/Senior Research Associate

No. of Vacancies: 05

Pay Scale: 30,000/- (Monthly)

Post: Junior Project Fellow

No. of Vacancy: 12

Pay Scale: 23,000/- (Monthly)

Post: Office Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Monthly)

Post: Accountant

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Monthly)

Eligibility Criteria:

Senior Consultant (Academic):

Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from a recognised university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade and five years of experience.

Consultant (Academic):

Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from a recognised university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade and two years of experience.

PA/SA/SRA:

Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from recognized university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade and two years of experience

Junior Project Fellow:

A candidate must have a post-Graduation degree from a recognised university/institute with a minimum grade of 55% or equivalent grade.

Office Assistant:

The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline and have two years of experience.

Accountant:

The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline and have two years of experience.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates may apply online through the official website at ncert.nic.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on an online interview.

Last Date For Online Application Submission: January 15, 2022

Notification: click here