NABARD Job Notification 2021: Eligibility, How to Apply for Grade A Posts

NABARD Recruitment 2021: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued a call for applications for a recruitment drive in the year 2021. The goal of the effort is to find people for Assistant Manager Jobs.

Interested candidates should be aware that the bank will start the application window for online registration on July 17, 2021. The application registration period will end on August 7, 2021. Candidates must apply online at the website, which is NABARD's official website.

NABARD Recruitment: Vacancy details

The goal of this recruiting campaign is to fill 153 Grade A positions at NABARD.

To be eligible, candidates will have to take a written test.

Phase I is the preliminary test, which will take place in the last week of August 2021.

Official dates are yet to be announced. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for exam-related announcements.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Those interested in applying for the positions should have a Bachelor's degree in a certain field.

That discipline should have been the primary focus of the candidate's studies.

The degree certificate must reflect this as well.

As of July 1, 2021, the candidate's age should be between 21 and 30 years old.

The preliminary test, major exam, and interview are all part of the selection process.

Candidates who pass the preliminary test will be required to take the main exam, which will be followed by an interview.

NABARD Recruitment: Important Dates

On July 17, 2021, the online application registration process began.

The deadline for applying is August 7, 2021.

The deadline for editing application details is August 7, 2021.

The deadline for printing your application is August 22, 2021.

Between July 17th and August 7th, 2021, you must pay your fees online.

The exam is scheduled to take place in the last week of August 2021. (tentative)

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply for a position

1. Go to the website and fill out the form.

2. Go to "Recruitment To The Post Of Assistant Manager In Grade ‘A' (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) -2021" and click on the link.

3. Click the "Apply Here" button.

4. Select the icon that says, "Click here for new registration."

5. Finish the registration procedure by providing basic information, a photo, and a signature, as well as details, a preview, uploads, and payment.

6. On each step, click save and next.

7. After final submission, take a printout.