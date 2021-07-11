Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Job Notification Released: Check Details

The Ministry of Defence has issued job notifications for a total of 444 vacancies in 41 field ammunition depot will be filled through this notification. A total of 14 vacancies will also be filled in the 255 (I) ABOU.

Check vacancies details and eligibility criteria for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021:

330 posts of Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor) are vacant. Candidates must have passed tenth to apply for the job. For those selected, a salary of Rs 18,000- Rs 56,900 will be paid.

A total of 20 vacancies for JOA (Erstwhile LDC) are there for this post. Selected candidates will be given Rs 19,900- Rs 56,900 as salary.

There are 19 vacancies for the Material Assistant post. Candidates who have graduated can apply for these vacancies. Salary ranges from Rs.29,200 to Rs 56,900 for selected people.

11 vacancies of MTS are available for candidates who have passed the tenth class.

There are 64 vacancies for the post of Fireman. Candidates who have passed the tenth class can apply for the post. Salary of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900 will be given to selected candidates.

A total of 14 posts for ABOU Tradesman Mate are issued in the notification. Class 10 pass is the minimum educational qualification requirement.

For more information, candidates can visit their official website: https://www.indianarmy.nic.in/

"Application is invited for Recruitment for41 Field Ammunition Depot/ 255 (I) ABOU from eligible male or female candidates of Indian citizenship, to reach Commandant, 41 Field Ammunition Depot, PIN909741, C/o 56 APO by Ordinary/Registered/Speed post," as stated in the job notice.