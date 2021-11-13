Microsoft India Looking To Hire Freshers In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Microsoft India is hiring freshers in India, ranging from software engineers to data scientists. Over 8,000 people work for the US-based software company, which has its India headquarters in Hyderabad.

Microsoft is hiring freshers for a variety of professions around the country, including Hyderabad, as part of its Off-Campus Recruitment Drive 2021.

Job Title: Software Engineer

Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Noida

The Microsoft India Development Centre in Hyderabad is hiring software engineers who will be in charge of project strategy, design, and execution.

The following qualifications are necessary for this position:

A minimum CGPA of 7.5/10 is required for a BTech/MTech/MS degree in Computer Science. 2022 is a batch (no backlogs).

The ability to produce well-crafted, clean code that prioritises quality, simplicity, durability, and maintainability.

When implementing solutions, keep in mind the opinions and experiences of your consumers.

Demonstrate the capacity to complete projects on schedule while also adapting to change.

Provide estimates, create validation tests, and resolve issues in a timely manner.

Communicate efficiently within the project team to bring up progress, hazards, and assistance required.

In the previous six months, you should not have participated in any on-campus or off-campus Microsoft hiring process (which includes an online exam or technical conversations).

Role: Data Scientist;

Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Noida

Also Read: L&T Hiring Women Professionals Under 'Renew' Program; Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details

Data scientists that can design highly scalable classifiers, data regressions, suggestions, and predictive models are needed by the organisation. The candidate must be able to adapt basic machine learning algorithms to take advantage of new parallel settings and use sophisticated visualisations to bring data to life.

The following are the minimum requirements for this position:

A minimum CGPA of 7.5/10 in Computer Science or a related quantitative discipline is required. (From the batch of 2022)

Experience in R/Matlab/Scipy/Pandas/Weka as well as scripting languages like Perl and Python.

Hadoop/Hbase/Pig/Mapreduce/Bigtable/AzureML experience is a bonus.

It's a plus if you know C++, C#, and.NET.

Aside from the aforementioned positions, Microsoft India is hiring for a variety of other positions, which can be found at this link.