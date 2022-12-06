HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) on Monday, issued a notification on its Twitter handle, inviting applications for various positions in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

Applications are invited for the posts of DevOps Engineer, Software Developer, Front End Developer, System Administrator, and Architects

The last date to submit the applications is December 15.

Candidates can check the vacancies and eligibility criteria by visiting the National Institute of Urban Management’s career page - https://nium.org.in/careers/ as mentioned in the Tweet.

It has been two years since the TS-bPASS was introduced in the State which is a single-window approval system for building plans that will provide instant approval for all residential buildings with a plot size of up to 75 square yards and a building height of up to 7 metres.

