MANUU Postpones Urdu Job Mela

Hyderabad: The first Urdu Job Fair to be held on January 06, 2022 at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has now been postponed in view of precautionary measures announced by Government of Telangana to control spread of Covid 19.

The job fair is being organized jointly by MANUU, Telangana State Urdu Academy, Setwin Security & Man Power Services and TS Hyderabad Weaker Section Development and Weaker Society.

According to Dr. Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Incharge, Training and Placement Cell, MANUU the decision was taken by the competent authority in view of orders issued by the Telangana Governement on January 01 regarding strict prohibition imposed on any public meetings to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid 19. The new date will be announced later.