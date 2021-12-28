MANUU Launches Online Training for Telangana State Urdu Job Mela

On December 25, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), inaugurated online training for candidates registered in the Telangana State First Urdu Job Mela. These training sessions will continue till January 03, 2022, from 3 to 5 pm.

The job mela being organised jointly by MANUU, Telangana State Urdu Academy, Setwin Security & Manpower Services, and TS Hyderabad Weaker Section Development and Weaker Society will be held at the Indoor Sports Complex, MANUU. Almost one thousand candidates have already registered online for the job mela.

Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, in charge of MANUU's Training and Placement Cell, and coordinator Job Mela welcomed the Chief Guest, Prof. Ainul Hasan.

In his detailed presentation, he emphasised the importance of pre-placement online training sessions and asked the candidates to attend the sessions mandatorily. This training will be very useful to prepare themselves before the job mela, he added.

He also suggested the candidates sit in front of the mirror and rectify their mistakes in the presentation and be ready for the job mela.

The topics being covered during the training include mock interviews, how to prepare a good resume, individual differences and personality, goal setting, interview skills, career counselling, best interview, how to face an interview, communication skills, selecting a job/company based on subject/course knowledge, body language, how to convince the interviewer, how to fill out company job application forms, companies' expectations and recap-what you have learned. Experts from MANUU and other collaborating institutions are coaching the aspirants.

The last date for online registration to attend the job mela is December 31, 2021. Eligible candidates can register online at this link before the last date.