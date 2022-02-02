MANUU Extends Last Date of Employment Notifications

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has extended the last date for submission of application forms for various teaching and non-teaching positions, advertised vide employment notifications No. 62/2022 and 63/2022, upto February 15, 2022. Earlier, the last date was 2nd February, 2022.

According to the notification issued by the University the date has been extended keeping in view the pandemic circumstances across the country and the recommendations of Covid 19 Pandemic Monitoring Task Force Committee of MANUU.

The interested applicants can now submit their filled in application forms till 15.02.2022.