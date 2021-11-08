L&T Hiring Women Professionals Under 'Renew' Program; Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details

Employment News: As per a source, engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plans to employ women professionals on a career break in many branches as part of the 'Renew: Career Re-entry for Women' initiative.

According to an official statement from the corporation, 'Renew' is an effort that derives from L&T's strong conviction in diversity and fair employment possibilities for all. It aims to provide a platform for women professionals to re-enter the business sector following a career gap, according to the report.

Who Are The Individuals Who Can Apply?

Any woman on a professional sabbatical who meets the following requirements:

BE/BTech/MBA/LLB (First Class) or CA/ICWA (no more than two attempts).

Departments To Which They Might Be Able To Apply:

Audit, finance, accounting, engineering, design, project management, information technology, human resource management, legal, and CSR are just a few of the fields available.

Selection Process

Registration: Interested individuals should fill out an application and include a copy of their most recent resumé.

Internal Screening: All resumes will go through a round of internal screening. Following this process, resumes will be shared with the relevant departments (subject to vacancies in the respective departments at the time).

Telephonic Interview: Shortlisted candidates will go through a telephonic interview.

Personal Interview: Candidates who have passed the first round of interviews will be invited to meet with the relevant Hiring Manager and Department Head for the second round of interviews.

