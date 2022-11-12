KVS Recruitment 2022: 4014 Vacancies, Check Details

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has issued a notification for filling 4014 departmental vacancies for Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, PGT, TGT, and Head Master in all KVS schools. All the candidates who are working in KVS schools are eligible to apply for this Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE).

Eligible Candidates can apply online through the official website https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ for KVS Departmental Recruitment.