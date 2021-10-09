KEA Recruitment Notification 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor Posts in Karnataka Govt First Grade College

KEA Recruitment 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which is part of the Karnataka government, has issued KEA Notification 2021, which invites eligible and interested candidates to apply online for one thousand two hundred and forty-two (1,242) Assistant Professor vacancies to be filled by KEA through a competitive examination and posted across Govt. First Grade Colleges in Karnataka, India on a full-time basis. On the official KEA website, the online application for KEA Assistant Professor Jobs 2021 opens on October 7, 2021, and closes on November 6, 2021, with the application fee due on November 10, 2021.

Criteria: Details

Name Of The Posts: Assistant Professor posts under KEA

Organisation: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Educational Qualification: Post-Graduation Degree in the concerned subject/discipline with a minimum of 55% marks (aggregate) from a university established by law and qualified NET/KSET in the relevant discipline.

Experience: Freshers can apply

Job Location: Across Govt. First Grade Colleges in Karnataka

Monthly salary range: Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 1,82,400

Industry: Govt. of Karnataka

Application Start Date: October 7, 2021

Application End Date: November 6, 2021.

KEA Recruitment 2021 Assistant Professor Age Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for KEA Assistant Professor Jobs 2021 through KEA Recruitment 2021 must be at least 22 years old as of November 6, 2021, and not older than 40 years old (Gen/UR), 43 years old (OBC-2A/2B/3A/3B), and 45 years old (SC/ST and CAT-I), as per the KEA Notification 2021.

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 2,000 (Gen/UR and OBC-2A/2B/3A/3B) and Rs. 1,000 (SC/ST and CAT-I) through e-post office mode before November 10, 2021, for KEA Assistant Professor Jobs 2021 under KEA Recruitment 2021 as mentioned in the KEA Assistant Professor Notification 2021 given at the end of the article.

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: KEA Vacancy 2021

KEA Recruitment 2021: Education And Eligibility

Aspiring candidates applying for KEA Assistant Professor Jobs 2021 through KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 must have obtained a Post-Graduation Degree in the relevant subject/discipline from a university established by law with at least 55 per cent (aggregate) and qualified NET/KSET in the relevant discipline as detailed in the KSP Notification 2021.

KEA Recruitment 2021: Selection And Pay Scale

Candidates for KEA Assistant Professor Jobs 2021 will be chosen through a competitive examination, as outlined in the KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021. Candidates who are hired for KEA Assistant Professor Jobs 2021 through KEA Recruitment 2021 will be paid a monthly remuneration ranging from Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 1,82,400, as per the draft KEA Notification 2021.

KEA Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Candidates interested in applying for KEA Assistant Professor Jobs 2021 via KEA Recruitment 2021 must register online at kea.kar.nic.in and submit their applications by November 6, 2021.

KEA Notification 2021 PDF for KEA Assistant Professor Jobs 2021 via KEA Recruitment 2021 may be downloaded here.