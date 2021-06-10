Jobs in Uber At Hyderabad And Bengaluru: Check Eligibility

Jobs at Uber: Good news for job seekers! Uber, which provides transportation and food delivery services, has opened vacancies for various positions at its offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru cities.

Uber aspires to be a major player in the transportation industry across 10,000 cities worldwide. It said that it was expanding its mobility and delivery capabilities by recruiting more staff.

As part of its expansion plans in Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centres, Uber plans to hire 250 engineers.

This was to help enhance departments such as Driver Growth, Delivery, Uber Eats, Digital Payments, Risk and Compliance, Marketplace, Customer Obesity, Infrastructure, Adotech, Data, Safety, and Finance Technology.

Candidates with a BTech or an engineering degree are eligible to apply for these positions.

Those interested in applying for these positions can visit Uber's official website.