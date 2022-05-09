Jobs at ONGC: Recruitment Rules, Eligibility, and Where to Apply
To apply for the ONGC recruitment drive 2022, follow the instructions outlined below.
ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued an official recruitment notice for 922 non-executive positions.
The application window will be open starting on May 7 and will close on May 28, 2022. Candidates interested in working for ONGC may visit the company's official website.
A computer-based test (CBT) will be used to select candidates, followed by a PST/PET/skill test/typing test (as applicable).
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Applicants from the general/OBC/EWS categories must pay a ₹300 application fee. The application fee is waived for those who are SC/ST/PWD/ex-servicemen.
Steps To Apply For ONGC Recruitment 2022
- The link is the official website of ONGC.
- Click the "career" tab on the site.
- Look for the "apply link" and choose it.
- Fill out the application forms completely.
- Pay the mandatory application cost.
- Fill out the form and attach the necessary papers.
- For future reference, print out the application form.