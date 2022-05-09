Jobs at ONGC: Recruitment Rules, Eligibility, and Where to Apply

ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued an official recruitment notice for 922 non-executive positions.

The application window will be open starting on May 7 and will close on May 28, 2022. Candidates interested in working for ONGC may visit the company's official website.

A computer-based test (CBT) will be used to select candidates, followed by a PST/PET/skill test/typing test (as applicable).

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Applicants from the general/OBC/EWS categories must pay a ₹300 application fee. The application fee is waived for those who are SC/ST/PWD/ex-servicemen.

Steps To Apply For ONGC Recruitment 2022